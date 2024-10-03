South Tyneside’s Key to Life Foodbank launches its first Halloween appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Tyneside-based foodbank has launched a Halloween-themed appeal.

The Key to Life Foodbank, based at Boldon Lane Library, has launched its first Halloween-themed appeal as it approaches its busiest time of the year.

The foodbank, which is a partnership between youth homeless charity Key and Churches Together South Tyneside, is asking South Tyneside residents to consider supporting them by donating food or money.

It is also encouraging churches, schools, streets or local businesses to organise food collections or fundraisers to help the foodbank support those facing the choice between heating or eating this autumn/winter.

Jo Benham Brown, Business Development and Communities Manager at Key, said: “Stocks at our Key to Life Foodbank are desperately low once again as demand continues to outstrip donations and more people than ever struggle to afford the essentials.

“Please ‘Donate If You Dare’ this October and help us to meet this devastating rise in need and continue to support those experiencing hardship.

“We will be sharing some of the most recent poverty statistics to encourage donations which we are sure our supporters will find as shocking as we do.

“We’d also love as many people as possible to join in the Halloween spirit and help us scare hunger away this month by hosting a food collection for us, or by coming up with their own creepy fundraiser such as a reverse trick or treat, Halloween bake-sale, spooky party and costume competition or monster quiz.”

To raise awareness this spooky-season, Key to Life will be sharing some of the shocking poverty statistics that “scare it senseless”, as well as some “fangtastically” funny jokes and “real Halloween howlers”, to serve as a potent reminder that food insecurity is no laughing matter.

The foodbank is requesting that all Halloween donations are received by the end of the first week in November; however, all supporters can donate to the appeal throughout October.

Donations of food and toiletries can be dropped off at Key to Life during its opening hours of 10am-4pm Monday to Friday.

Some of the most urgently required items include the following:

Tea and coffee.

Cereal.

Tinned fruit and vegetables.

Tinned meat and fish.

Curry/pasta sauces.

Shower gel.

Toilet roll.

If you wish to donate to the Key to Life Foodbank financially, you can do so via:

Online: https://keycommunity.org.uk/donate/ .

. By text message: Text SCARE to 70085 to donate £5 - all texts will cost the donation amount plus one standard network rate message.

Text SCARE to 70085 to donate £5 - all texts will cost the donation amount plus one standard network rate message. By cheque: Cheques must be made payable to ‘Key Community’ and posted to: Key Community, 116 Baring Street, South Shields, NE33 2BA.

Cheques must be made payable to ‘Key Community’ and posted to: Key Community, 116 Baring Street, South Shields, NE33 2BA. By bank transfer: Transfers can be made to ‘Key Community’ at Unity Trust Bank, Sort code: 60-83-01, Account no: 20071815.

For more information about the Key of Life Foodbank’s Halloween appeal, visit: https://keycommunity.org.uk/halloween-appeal/.