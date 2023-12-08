Gary is the youngest in history to claim the title in the bareknuckling fighting world.

A Jarrow man has transformed his life following mental health struggles to become Europe's youngest bareknuckle heavyweight champion just two years after taking up the sport.

Gary Slator, 24 got into the wrong crowd age 16 and from then his life began to spiral out of control.

Gary went through a period of struggling with his mental health and attempted suicide a number of times.

Following one of the attempts Gary knew he had to take control of life and changed his lifestyle.

Gary celebrating his win

He cut out drinking and looked for something he could focus to help keep his mind positive and took up bareknuckling fighting.

Just two years on from that dark period in his life Gary is succeeding in the bareknuckle fighting world and has claimed the title of Europe's youngest bareknuckle heavyweight champion only losing one fight in his whole career.

Gary said: "I look at my titles and I'm so proud of how far I've come.

"To think where I was to a couple of years ago to now I'm so thankful to still be here and do what I'm doing.

"I'm only at the start on my career and can't wait to keep going and seeing where it takes me."

Whilst Gary is proud of his fighting career he also wants to raise awareness for men's mental health and that it's important to speak out.

Gary has sought help from men's support group Andy's Men Club which he said has really helped him on his mental health journey when he was suffering from depression.

Whilst Gary is conquering the bareknuckle fighting world he will make his debut in MMA in January.