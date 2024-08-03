'Take your jaw off' - South Tyneside thief makes shocking threats in vodka raid

The incident happened at Asda Boldon. | Google Maps

A thief pinching vodka from a South Tyneside superstore warned off a security guard by threatening: “If you come any closer, I’ll take your jaw off.”

Craig Finnigan, 43, issued the shock warning when confronted as he fled Asda’s Boldon Colliery outlet with eight bottles of booze.

Finnigan, of Baden Crescent, Town End Farm, Sunderland, scarpered with his £260 haul but was identified by police from CCTV, a court heard.

He claimed he could not recall his words, spoken at 6.40pm on Friday, March 1, due to being intoxicated and long-term alcohol dependency.

But his solicitor said the offence was his last of 39 past convictions – many for theft – and he had now addressed his drink misuse.

Prosecutor Paul Coulson told the South Tyneside court: “A security guard spoke to the defendant because he was exiting the store.

“He was carrying eight bottles of vodka, at £33 each, and he offered no payment for these items.

“At this point, the defendant gave an initial interaction to the security guard.

“He said, ‘If you come any closer, I’ll take your jaw off’. The guard felt fearful that he would carry out that threat. The defendant left the store.

“Police attended and obtained CCTV. The footage does show the altercation, but you can’t hear the words.

“There was a degree of planning to target the alcoholic items.”

Finnigan whose past offences include 30 for stealing, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft from a shop.

Paul McAlindon, defending, said many of Finnigan’s crimes had been fuelled by his need for alcohol, but he had seen the light and sought help.

He added: “I’ve discussed with Mr Finnigan what was going on with him. He says he was alcohol dependent.

“The majority of his offending in recent years has been because of alcohol dependency. He has made the decision to seek assistance.

“The net result was that in May, he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and has had it for most of his adult life.

“His alcohol consumption has gone from being dependent to almost negative.”

Magistrates adjourned the case for reports and granted Finnigan unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, September 10.