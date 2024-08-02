Ban for boozed up South Shields teen who crashed while 'chasing romance'

Danny Edmondson, 28, pleaded guilty at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | NW

A South Tyneside teenager scored an own goal when he boozed while watching a TV football match then drove and crashed into another car.

Tino Smith, 19, sank two Budweiser lagers at a friend’s house before getting behind the wheel of his Alfa Romeo on the promise of romance.

Smith, of Gosforth Avenue, Biddick Hall, drove around two miles before causing a smash in Birchington Avenue, South Shields, borough magistrates heard.

He told police at the scene at 10.10pm on Thursday, June 20: “I’ve had two cans. I was on my way to see a girl down the road in my car.”

The apprentice electrician’s blunder has cost him a 16-month roads’ ban and a financial punishment of over £650.

Prosecutor Paul Coulson said: “The evidence comes from a driver who was driving, with his cousin in the passenger seat, in Birchington Avenue.

“Another vehicle pulled out of a junction and caused damage to his vehicle. The defendant got out and checked on the welfare of the other driver.

“The police were contacted, and an officer observed that an Alfa Romeo had crashed into another vehicle.

“He was guided by people about where the defendant was. The officer engaged with him and could immediately smell alcohol.

“The defendant made comments to the officer that the accident was his fault, and he accepted it was his fault.

“He said, ‘I’ve had two cans. I was on my way to see a girl down the road in my car’. A roadside breath test was failed.”

Smith, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a drink drive charge.

He gave a reading for alcohol in breath of 59mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Syed Ahmed, defending, said: “He explained to me that he had been out to a friend’s house, watching a quarter-final game of the European cup and consumed two bottles of Budweiser.

“He thought that he was feeling ok and wasn’t over the limit. He accepts he went into the vehicle and drove.

“In hindsight he tells me he thought he was under the limit or otherwise wouldn’t have driven.

“He accepts that he caused the collision. He has apologised to the victim. He understands he will be disqualified.”

Magistrates told Smith he was fortunate not to have caused injury to others.

They fined him £408, with a £163 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.