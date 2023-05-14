Talent company on the search for South Shields actors for ITV show

Casting opportunities for ITV crime drama series Vera, are currently being advertised by North East based casting company, NE14.

On their Facebook page, the talent agency have announced two casting calls to be on the North East based series, which is now filming for its 13th series.

ITV’s Vera, which is based on the book series by Ann Cleeves, follows North East crime detective Vera Stanhope played by Brenda Blethyn.

The show, which first aired on ITV in 2011, became a huge success and has helped to shine a light on the North East, specifically actors and filming locations.

Now, the ITV show are on the search for more North East actors to star in the show, for their upcoming series which is said to air in 2024.

On NE14’s Facebook page they have advertised two separate casting calls. The first was a call for teenage roles. The advert specified that they were looking for four ‘teenagers’, however applicants must be aged 17 or older, but must look younger in order to play the role. They are looking to fill four roles, where the characters will be playing football casually.

In the post, NE14 encouraged young women, those from black and asian communities and under-represented individuals to apply. Filming is set to take place in the North East on Thursday, May 18.

The second call was for black and asian adults, for supporting artist roles within the show. The advert did not specify how many roles the casting agency is looking to fill. Filming is set to take place on Friday, May 18 with additional dates on Monday, May 22 and Friday, May 26.

DCI Vera Stanhope, DS Aiden Healy, DS Kenny Lockhart, DC Mark Edwards and DC Jack Williams

Those wishing to apply can contact the agency by emailing [email protected] , with their contact details, availability, location, headshot and full length photo.