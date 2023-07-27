Keris Finn has released her song 'The Supporting Role' on YouTube which focuses on people struggling with mental health. Keris' song is a reminder to anyone facing difficult times that they are not alone.

The 14-year-old took inspiration from her own mental health experiences and decided she wanted to write a song so many people could relate to and found writing down her feelings a great way of coping during hard times.

The teenager has been working on the song with her school music teacher at Harton Academy since last November and finally released the song last month.

Keris Finn

Keris who has been singing she was seven said: "It was crazy uploading the song to YouTube, I didn't think it would get as much support and views as it has. I recently performed the song at my school summer show and the teachers loved it."

Keris hopes to make a career out of music and believes attending Bright Futures NE which supports young women has helped develop her confidence and provide new oppotunities.

She said: "Coming here has brought out my confidence and when I first joined I was really shy and I've made so many new friends and it's boosted my self-esteem."

Hannah Woodward, Project Worker at Bright Futures has seen a difference in Keris since she first joined a year and a half ago.

She said: "She's amazing and I'm so proud of everything she has achieved and she's grown in so many ways I think she's fantastic and a lot of the younger girls look up to Keris.

"The song is amazing and I can't stop listening to it on repeat. I love it!"

Keris has received great support from her family and the team at Bright Futures which motivated her to release her song and hopes to write more songs in the future.