The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show lands on Netflix

Our favourite South Shields comedy couple, Chris and Rosie Ramsey are celebrating their successes once again, as their BBC show lands on Netflix.

The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show, first aired on BBC Two in May 2022, before moving to BBC One for the second series.

The TV series, which serves as an extension of their incredibly successful podcast, Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed see the married couple interview celebrity guests, which have included the likes of Martin and Shirlie Kemp, Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, Tom and Giovanna Fletcher, and acting brothers Adam and Ryan Thomas.

In the show, they also chat to fans in the audience in a What’s Your Beef? section, where couples will air their grievances with one another, usually in a humorous way. Other hilarious segments of the show include It Goes or I Go, where people bring in an item of their loved one’s that they would like to destroy, and Keep Me Anonymous, where a celebrity guest will read out an outrageous anonymous story from a fan.

While the second series is still available to watch on BBCiPlayer, the first series has been made available to watch on Netflix.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Rosie Ramsey shared an image of the show on Netflix, in the ‘New Releases’ section of the streaming service.

Rosie captioned the post: “We’re on Netflix 🥹 Mad. *I’d watch it but my kids are far too busy watching Booba, Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese, Phineas and Ferb, That weird Korean egg thing, Cupcake and Dino, More Booba. FML.*”

