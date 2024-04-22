Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Shields’ top theatre venue The Customs House is a great spot to discover incredible talent, as the Mill Dam theatre hosts exciting, diverse shows every month.

For those looking to enjoy theatre, music, dance, comedy and more - look no further than our town’s impressive theatre, as they are set to welcome many exciting shows very soon.

Take a look at what is coming up at The Customs House for the rest of April and the full month of May.

Dear Zoo

Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27

The best-selling, classic book will take to the stage for a delightful story, guaranteed to keep the little ones entertained.

Spotlight Dance Academy Present From Screen To Stage

Sunday, April 28

South Shields dance school, Spotlight Dance Academy will take to the stage for the annual show.

All Our Yesterdays

Tuesday, April 30

All Our Yesterday is a musical performance which will see talented vocalists performing classic hits from years gone by, including tracks from the likes of ABBA, The Beatles, Lionel Ritchie and more.

Dreamcoat Stars

Thursday, May 2

Dreamcoat Stars is a show which will see stars of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat perform the biggest hits from the world of musical theatre.

Jason Cook Comedy Club

Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4

Hebburn-born comedian Jason Cook is back for his monthly comedy club, which sees comedians from across the UK perform hilarious routines in an intimate setting.

The Pitmen Poets

Sunday, May 5

The Pitmen Poets are a musical band made up of legendary local musicians, including former Lindisfarne member Billy Mitchell. Join them for a night of music and spoken word.

Dreamcoat Stars

Jamie Hutchinson

Friday, May 10

Comedian, actor and podcaster Jamie Hutchinson will be arriving at The Customs House as part of his UK tour of his new comedy show, Waterslide.

The King’s Voice - Gordon Hendricks as Elvis

Saturday, May 11

Gordon Hendricks will transform into Elvis for The King’s Voice, taking the audience on a journey celebrating Elvis and his iconic career.

The Olive Boy

Thursday, May 16

The Olive Boy is a coming-of-age comedy drama written and performed by Ollie Maddigan, based on his real life experiences as he navigates through early adolescence.

Tina Live - The Tina Turner Story

Friday, May 17

Tina Live - The Tina Turner Story is an evening which celebrates the life, career and music of legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll singer, Tina Turner. Julie Nevada will star and perform as Tina Turner.

Dennis’ Big Little Rave

Saturday, May 18

Dennis’ Big Little Rave, will see The Customs House pantomime favourite Cousin Dennis host his very own rave for the little ones, that will for sure have them dancing their socks off.

Time To Shine Presents Divas, Legends & Superstars

Sunday, May 19

Time To Shine Dance School will present an evening of dancing to classic artists.

Young Performers Company Presents Sleeping Beauty

Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26

Young Performers Company will be performing their very own production of Sleeping Beauty.