The Customs House set to host exciting line-up of shows - including tribute acts, comedy and plays
South Shields’ top theatre venue The Customs House is a great spot to discover incredible talent, as the Mill Dam theatre hosts exciting, diverse shows every month.
For those looking to enjoy theatre, music, dance, comedy and more - look no further than our town’s impressive theatre, as they are set to welcome many exciting shows very soon.
Take a look at what is coming up at The Customs House for the rest of April and the full month of May.
Dear Zoo
Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27
The best-selling, classic book will take to the stage for a delightful story, guaranteed to keep the little ones entertained.
Spotlight Dance Academy Present From Screen To Stage
Sunday, April 28
South Shields dance school, Spotlight Dance Academy will take to the stage for the annual show.
All Our Yesterdays
Tuesday, April 30
All Our Yesterday is a musical performance which will see talented vocalists performing classic hits from years gone by, including tracks from the likes of ABBA, The Beatles, Lionel Ritchie and more.
Dreamcoat Stars
Thursday, May 2
Dreamcoat Stars is a show which will see stars of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat perform the biggest hits from the world of musical theatre.
Jason Cook Comedy Club
Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4
Hebburn-born comedian Jason Cook is back for his monthly comedy club, which sees comedians from across the UK perform hilarious routines in an intimate setting.
The Pitmen Poets
Sunday, May 5
The Pitmen Poets are a musical band made up of legendary local musicians, including former Lindisfarne member Billy Mitchell. Join them for a night of music and spoken word.
Jamie Hutchinson
Friday, May 10
Comedian, actor and podcaster Jamie Hutchinson will be arriving at The Customs House as part of his UK tour of his new comedy show, Waterslide.
The King’s Voice - Gordon Hendricks as Elvis
Saturday, May 11
Gordon Hendricks will transform into Elvis for The King’s Voice, taking the audience on a journey celebrating Elvis and his iconic career.
The Olive Boy
Thursday, May 16
The Olive Boy is a coming-of-age comedy drama written and performed by Ollie Maddigan, based on his real life experiences as he navigates through early adolescence.
Tina Live - The Tina Turner Story
Friday, May 17
Tina Live - The Tina Turner Story is an evening which celebrates the life, career and music of legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll singer, Tina Turner. Julie Nevada will star and perform as Tina Turner.
Dennis’ Big Little Rave
Saturday, May 18
Dennis’ Big Little Rave, will see The Customs House pantomime favourite Cousin Dennis host his very own rave for the little ones, that will for sure have them dancing their socks off.
Time To Shine Presents Divas, Legends & Superstars
Sunday, May 19
Time To Shine Dance School will present an evening of dancing to classic artists.
Young Performers Company Presents Sleeping Beauty
Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26
Young Performers Company will be performing their very own production of Sleeping Beauty.
For more information and bookings, please visit The Customs House website, visit in person or call 0191 454 1234.