The Hoppings returns to the North East: Prices, car parking, travel and more

The Hoppings funfair taking over the Town Moor is a summer staple for Newcastle.

Europe’s largest travelling funfair is set to bring around 400 attractions for visitors to get involved in, as well as some new additions to its programme of activities.

Whether you go every year or this will be your first time attending, the Shields Gazette is on hand to help you with the basics such as prices, cark parking and more.

The Hoppings returns on Friday, June 16.

When does The Hoppings open?

The Hoppings will begin on Friday, June 16, and run until Sunday, June 25.

The funfair’s website says that The Hoppings is open from 1pm until 11pm Friday to Sunday (June 16 to June 18), then 2pm until 11pm Monday to Friday and then 1pm until 11pm on the final Saturday (June 24).

Can you park your car at The Hoppings?

Car parking is avaialable at The Hoppings and it is up to you how you want to go about paying for it.

There is the option to pre-book car parking for £4 per car by visiting: https://hoppingsfunfairs.com/plan-your-visit/car-park-booking/.

Those who pre-book car parking are entered into a daily draw to win a family VIP pass, which allows complimentary use of all attractions for four people.

Alternatively, car parking is payable on the day for £5.

Can I get public transport to The Hoppings?

The Hoppings takes place on the Newcastle Town Moor, which is a short walk from Haymarket and Jesmond Metro stations.

There are also a number of nearby bus stops.

How much does The Hoppings cost?

Entry to The Hoppings is free.

To ride on attractions and get food and drink, you will of course have to pay.

The price of rides ranges from £1.50 to £5.

Can I take in food and drink?

Yes, The Hoppings allows food and drink to be taken into the funfair.

Will there be alcohol to buy on-site?

Yes, this year The Hoppings will sell alcohol.

However, it can only be bought and consumed alongside a meal.

Are dogs allowed?