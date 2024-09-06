One of the region’s biggest weekends is here, and some big names have already praised the public for their support.

North East Mayor Kim McGuiness and creator of the Great North Run Sor Brendan Foster have both praised what the crowds offer to runners taking the iconic route from Newcastle to South Shields.

Speaking ahead of race weekend, both were quick to emphasise the importance and continued support of the public.

“The Leas [in South Shields] covered with people, people who have done their thing, we have the charity village at the end, is an integral part of the Great North Run” explained Foster, who is the matermind behind the event.

It is a big weekend for the former elite athlete, who still helps organise the event each year. “This is going to be the biggest event and we’re excited to welcome people” he added.

Estimates from race organisers claim this wyear will see the most people complete the race ever, with 60,000 runners set to start their route on Newcastle’s central motorway.

Taking the coverted number one bib this year is the North East Mayor Kim McGuiness. After being officially awarded the number from Sir Brendan Foster, she is ready to follow in the steps of Mo Farah who was awarded the number last year.

“I’m a little bit nervous, I will admit” she explained. “I never in a million years thought it would be something that I’d do.

“But being able to be there with all 60,000 from the incredible elite athletes through to the charity runners is a really special thing for me.”

“Every year the Great North Run is a jewel in our crown as a region. It puts this beautiful place on the map.

“Training has been tough as a new mayor, so time is always in short supply, but it doesn’t stop me from being a bit nervous.

“What I will say is I’ve done it before and the atmosphere is incredible. Everyone has their name on their number and the shouts really do get you through.”