These 19 charming pets are all looking for their forever homes in the North East

3 . Angelica (Cane Corso)

Angelica came into the shelter a very worried young lady and in significant amounts of pain due to a painful condition she had requiring surgery to both eyes. Because of this, it took a little time to win her trust for a couple of members of the team and even longer for her to become comfortable around the rest of the team. However, once she had her surgery and began to feel better she started to come out of her shell more and show those she trusted more of her sweet, affectionate and playful nature. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter