These 19 charming pets are all looking for their forever homes in the North East

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has a number of animals that are looking for their forever home.
The shelter, which was established in 1896, helps animals that are unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned - as well as reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those who are no longer wanted.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a new four-legged friend!
1. Looking for a home
All these pets at Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter are searching for a home. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
2. Posie (Pocket Bully)
Posie came into care as a stray dog and was absolutely terrified from the moment the dog warden collected her; she was so afraid and anxious she took a very long time to start trusting just a few of the staff at the shelter. It took her a little while longer to become comfortable around the rest of the staff, but boy when she has decided she trusts you, is she worth the wait. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
3. Angelica (Cane Corso)
Angelica came into the shelter a very worried young lady and in significant amounts of pain due to a painful condition she had requiring surgery to both eyes. Because of this, it took a little time to win her trust for a couple of members of the team and even longer for her to become comfortable around the rest of the team. However, once she had her surgery and began to feel better she started to come out of her shell more and show those she trusted more of her sweet, affectionate and playful nature. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
4. Dave
Dave, sadly, has been quite a timid and worried boy whilst at the shelter. He came into care as a stray, so we have no information on any previous homes he might have had. Staff do believe he has been someone’s pet at some point in his life – as he isn’t really scared of people, just a little unsure of us! He has really enjoyed playing with an interactive toy – and that might be a nice way to help his new family begin building a bond with him once he goes home. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
