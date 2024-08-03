‘This is not legitimate protest’ - Jarrow MP slams far-right violence in Sunderland

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 3rd Aug 2024, 09:56 BST
The MP for Jarrow and Gateshead East has slammed Friday night’s disorder in Sunderland.

Kate Osborne, the Member of Parliament for Jarrow and Gateshead East, has condemned a night of rioting by far-right yobs in Sunderland.

A “peaceful protest” was organised to take place in the city centre’s Keel Square on Friday, July 2 - however, things quickly turned sour as thugs set a car on fire, launched attacks towards police officers, broke into and torched a police office and took aim at the Masjid e Anwaar e Madinaa mosque.

Members of the far-right rioted in Sunderland on Friday evening (August 2).placeholder image
Members of the far-right rioted in Sunderland on Friday evening (August 2). | North News & Pictures Ltd nort

Similar scenes have been seen across the country this week in the wake of Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, being stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on Monday (July 29).

Axel Rudakubana, 17, has been charged in connection with the incident and appeared at Liverpool Crown Court where a judge ruled his identity could be made public.

Following the violent scenes in Sunderland, Ms Osborne took to X (formerly Twitter) to speak out against the violence in the North East.

Kate Osborne, the member of Parliament for Jarrow and Gateshead East.placeholder image
Kate Osborne, the member of Parliament for Jarrow and Gateshead East. | National World

The Jarrow MP said: “The scenes in Sunderland are disturbing.

“This is not legitimate protest it is criminal. Using a tragedy to further their racist agenda is an insult to the victims and their families.

“These people do not speak for our North East communities. Thanks to Northumbria Police for all you are doing.”

