A19 to be CLOSED this weekend for Testo's roundabout improvements
A weekend of road closures is taking place on the A19 as part of a major improvements scheme.
Highways England is carrying out key work on the road as part of a multi-million pound scheme of changes to the Testo’s roundabout, which began in May.
The A19 will be closed from 8pm on Friday, August 2 until 6am on Monday, August 5 between the A1231/A1290 and Testo’s roundabout.
Drivers can use clearly-signed diversion routes on the A1231, A195, A194(M) and A184 instead.
Which work is taking place and what is the scheme all about?
New drainage is going to be installed under the northbound carriageway of the road at Hylton Grange. This will allow water to flow under the road, which will assist with the improvements work.
This is the next phase of the Testo’s project, which will see the A19 raised above the existing roundabout.
New slip roads will also be built to connect the roundabout to the A184.
When the two-and-a-half-year scheme is complete, drivers travelling on the A19 will no longer need to negotiate a junction, instead continuing uninterrupted along the road.
A similar scheme has already been completed at the Silverlink roundabout in North Tyneside.
How could this affect me over the weekend?
Football fans travelling to the Stadium of Light are being advised to take note of the road closure, which is taking place to coincide with Sunderland AFC’s first game of the season, against Oxford United at 3pm on Saturday, August 3.
Highways England has worked closely with the club to minimise any impact on supporters.
Tom Howard, senior project manager at Highways England, said: “This essential work will improve safety at the new Testo’s junction.
“We advise drivers to plan ahead, as the closure coincides with Sunderland’s home fixture on Saturday. I want to thank people in advance for their patience while we complete this work, which will prevent the need for regular drainage repairs in the future.”
For more details about this weekend’s closure visit www.trafficengland.com or follow Highways England’s regional Twitter feed at @HighwaysNEAST.