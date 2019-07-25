LNER advises customers against travelling for the rest of the day
London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has experienced a number of incidents on the East Coast route and are now advising customers against travelling for the rest of the day.
Thursday, July 25 has seen record high temperatures which have been the cause of the incidents on the East Coast route and now LNER are urging customers to avoid travelling today if they don’t need to.
At around 4.45pm, the 3.59pm Peterborough to Newcastle service was at a stand near Peterborough due to reports of the overhead lines coming down on top of it. It was then moved into Peterborough station. That is one of several incidents that have taken place.
LNER manage 11 stations on the East Coast route including Newcastle, York and Peterborough.
LNER services in and out of London King’s Cross have been cancelled because of problems with infrastructure in the Peterborough area.
Warrick Dent, LNER Safety and Operations Director, said: “We apologise to customers for the inevitable inconvenience this will cause our customers. Tickets for today, Thursday, July 25 will be valid for travel on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
“Alternatively, customers can apply for a refund if they no longer wish to travel.”
LNER teams assure travellers that they are working hard to ensure the comfort and safety of all our passengers at the stations and on-board the trains.
For anyone requiring extra help, support or information, they are advised to contact LNER Customer Services via the LNER website, social media or the customer contact centre at 03457 225 333.