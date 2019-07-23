North East heatwave: Advice for Metro passengers using service during hot weather
Customers using the Tyne and Wear Metro service during this week’s predicted hot weather have been given advice on how to stay cool on their commute.
By Debra Fox
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 17:59
The North East is set to join much of the UK in basking in a heatwave this week, with temperatures of up to 27C expected to hit the region.
But while the sun puts his hat on, many of us are still heading for the car, or public transport, to travel into work.
The Metro network has issued advice to passengers for using the service during warmer temperatures.
Here is what they had to say:
Open train windows to let fresh air into the carriage.
Carry water to stay hydrated
Make priority seating available for those who need it.
If you feel unwell, it’s best to get off at the next station and seek help.