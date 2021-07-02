Traffic delays on A19 as emergency services called to overturned car

The two-car collision took place on the A19 northbound, just before the junction with the A690 near Doxford Park, at around 2.30pm today, July 2.

Police have confirmed that one car is on its roof following the incident but no injuries have been reported.

Officers and firefighters remain at the scene and drivers are being warned to avoid the area as the two northbound lanes of the A19 are currently blocked. Traffic is being diverted via a slip road.

Over turned car RTC on the A19 northbound off the A690 slip road.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “Shortly after 2.30pm today we received a report of a two vehicle collision, involving two cars, on the A19 northbound, just before the junction with the A690 near Doxford Park.

“Officers and emergency services are currently in attendance and both northbound lanes are currently blocked.

"Traffic is moving very slowly and being diverted via a slip road. Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.”

The North East Ambulance Service was also alerted to the incident at 2.25pm and confirmed no one was injured.

Traffic delays after car overturns on the A19 northbound off the A690 slip road.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that firefighters from Farringdon and Gateshead Community Fire Stations were called to the crash at 2.32pm.

A spokesman for the fire service said the people who had been inside the overturned car were out of the vehicle by the time crews had arrived.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We can confirm that three appliances were in attendance of a road traffic accident on the A19 northbound prior to the A690 turn off, where there were reports of an overturned vehicle. The appliances were from Farringdon and Gateshead Community Fire Stations.

“The first crew were on the scene at 2.32pm.

“All persons were clear of the vehicle when the appliances attended the incident.

“The crews left the scene at 2.58pm.”

