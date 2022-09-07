The biggest partial shutdown ever seen on the Tyne and Wear public transport network is set to get under way next week to allow for a £100 million track dualling project in the borough.

The Metro Flow Project will see three sections of single track dualled between Pelaw and Bede Metro stations, with the most intensive period of track works taking place between September and December during the 12-week major line closure.

Tyne and Wear Metro will shut down between Pelaw and South Shields this month until December.

Here’s all the information ahead of the closure next week:

How long is the Metro line closing for and which part is shutting down?

Services are set to come to an end on Monday, September 12, one day after the Great North Run before returning to action on Sunday, December 3.

All stops between Pelaw and South Shields will be closed.

Why is the Metro line closing?

The Metro Flow project will allow three sections of single track left on the Metro network, totalling three kilometres, to be dualled between Pelaw and Bede Metro stations.

Currently, trains using these sections must use the same line in both directions, meaning even minor delays or other incidents can cause large hold-ups for travellers.

Nexus claims this has the potential to boost the capacity of the line by up to 24,000 extra journeys every day. The system also claims this could clear the way for further expansion across the Metro system.

Are replacement buses available during the closure?