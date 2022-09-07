Here's everything you need to know about the three-month long South Tyneside Metro closure this month
Tyne and Wear Metro is shutting down between Pelaw and South Shields this month as part of improvement work – this is everything you need to know.
The biggest partial shutdown ever seen on the Tyne and Wear public transport network is set to get under way next week to allow for a £100 million track dualling project in the borough.
The Metro Flow Project will see three sections of single track dualled between Pelaw and Bede Metro stations, with the most intensive period of track works taking place between September and December during the 12-week major line closure.
Transport officials have said the major line closures needed to upgrade the Metro in South Tyneside will be “short-term pain for the sake of long-term gain”.
According to Nexus, the planned closure will be the "longest and biggest” in Metro’s 42-year history and the Government’s Transforming Cities Fund, has provided £95 million towards the estimated £103 million final cost of the scheme.
Here’s all the information ahead of the closure next week:
How long is the Metro line closing for and which part is shutting down?
Services are set to come to an end on Monday, September 12, one day after the Great North Run before returning to action on Sunday, December 3.
All stops between Pelaw and South Shields will be closed.
Why is the Metro line closing?
The Metro Flow project will allow three sections of single track left on the Metro network, totalling three kilometres, to be dualled between Pelaw and Bede Metro stations.
Currently, trains using these sections must use the same line in both directions, meaning even minor delays or other incidents can cause large hold-ups for travellers.
Nexus claims this has the potential to boost the capacity of the line by up to 24,000 extra journeys every day. The system also claims this could clear the way for further expansion across the Metro system.
Are replacement buses available during the closure?
Alternative options drawn up by transport chiefs include the 900 service, calling at all affected stations on the route, and the X900, providing an express service from South Shields to Heworth, via Jarrow.