Metro cancellation warning for last-minute Christmas shoppers
Last-minute Christmas shoppers in South Tyneside are being urged to leave extra time if they are planning to travel by Metro.
Operator Nexus has confirmed services to and from Newcastle have been cancelled today, Friday, December 23.
It has blamed a shortage of available fleet and drivers.
Services have been withdrawn on North Tyneside today, Friday, December 23, with the South Shields line affected this afternoon.
The cancelled services are the 12.48pm South Gosforth-South Shields; 1.32pm South Shields-St. James; 1.24pm South Gosforth-South Shields and 2.08pm South Shields-St. James.