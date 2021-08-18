Nexus, the operator of the Tyne and Wear Metro Service, has confirmed that trains are now running between Bede and South Shields in both directions, but warned passengers may face delays.

The service was initially suspended at around 7.20am on Wednesday, August 18 because of a signalling issue in the Jarrow area.

Passengers were able to use their Metro tickets on the Go North East bus services 26 and 27 during the disruption.

A Nexus spokesman said: “A signalling fault occurred early this morning and this meant we were unable to operate between South Shields and Bede stations in South Tyneside.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience this caused to customers.

“Maintenance teams were sent to carry out repairs and this was carried out as quickly as possible to get the Metro service back on in the affected area.”

