North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

TRAFFIC - update 7.15am

Warren Road, in Hartlepool, remains closed in both directions between Davison Drive to Lightfoot Crescent due to an unsafe building.

The road has been closed since Wednesday for safety reasons - a metal cowling on a chimney within the grounds of University Hospital might come loose in the high winds.

METRO - update 7.15am

There are delays of up to 20 minutes to trains running between South Shields and Pelaw due to a failed train. Commuters have been urged to leave extra time for their journey.

SHIELDS FERRY - update 7.15am

The ferry service is running it's normal service.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT- update 7.15am

There are no reports of any delays.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT -update 7.15am

There are no reports of any delays.

RAIL -update 7.15am

There are no reports of delays.

BUSES -update 7.15am

There are no reports of any delays.