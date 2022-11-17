Six vehicle collision causes early morning delays for motorists on A194 as road was temporarily blocked

A social media post from North East Live Traffic said: “The A194 Leam Lane, westbound, there are delays and one lane is blocked prior to the Lakeside Inn public house due to a six vehicle collision. Emergency services are on scene.”

A statement from Northumbria Police said: “Shortly before 7.30am Police received a report of a multi-vehicle collision on the A194 near the Lakeside Inn.

“It was reported six cars travelling from South Shields towards Whitemare pool had been in collision and the road was temporarily blocked.

“Officers attended and the vehicles were moved on, and the lane reopened.

“No one sustained any injuries as a result.”

North East Live Traffic are now reporting that the incident has been cleared.

