TRAFFIC LATEST: Delays on A19 southbound after vehicle strikes bridge near Tyne Tunnel

Drivers face delays on the A19 southbound this morning, June 23 after a vehicle struck the Metro Bridge on approach to the Southbound tunnel.

A spokesperson said: “We have a vehicle who has struck the Metro Bridge on approach to the Southbound tunnel. Recovery is en route. Traffic is still flowing. Apologies for any delays caused. We will keep you updated on any further movements.”