TRAFFIC LATEST: Delays on A19 southbound after vehicle strikes bridge near Tyne Tunnel

Motorists are being warned of delays on the A19 southbound on the approach to the Tyne Tunnel after a vehicle struck the Metro Bridge.

By Georgina Cutler
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 9:38 am
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 9:45 am

Drivers face delays on the A19 southbound this morning, June 23 after a vehicle struck the Metro Bridge on approach to the Southbound tunnel.

The incident has caused tailbacks towards the A191 Holystone junction.

Tunnel operator TT2 said recovery teams are working to move the vehicle and traffic is ‘still flowing’.

A spokesperson said: “We have a vehicle who has struck the Metro Bridge on approach to the Southbound tunnel. Recovery is en route. Traffic is still flowing. Apologies for any delays caused. We will keep you updated on any further movements.”

