The two incidents took place close to the junction between Albert Road and the A185.

A statement from the North East Ambulance Service said: “One of our emergency ambulances came across a road traffic collision on the A185 Park Road, Jarrow at around 1.30pm this afternoon.

“A second road traffic collision also occurred in the same area a short time later and a second double crewed ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

“Two patients have been taken to South Tyneside Hospital.”

Northumbria Police have also been at the scene, with Albert Road closed for the removal of debris from the road.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 1.25pm today (Monday, December 12) police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on Albert Road near to the junction with Hill Street in Jarrow.

The scene on Albert Road after two road traffic collisions. Photograph: North East Live Traffic

“It was reported that a car had been travelling southbound when, for reasons to be established, it has collided with street furniture.

“A short time after, at around 1.30pm, police received a report from the ambulance service of a second collision involving two cars also on Albert Road.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene where thankfully nobody is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

“The road is currently blocked until the vehicles and debris can be removed. Motorists in the area are advised to take an alternate route where possible.”

Emergency services are on the scene following a road traffic collision in Jarrow.

An earlier social media post from North East Live Traffic said: “On the A185 Park Road there are delays and lane closures in place at the junction of Albert Road due to two separate collisions.