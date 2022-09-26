Workers on the national rail network are staging one-day strikes over pay and jobs this Saturday and next, October 1 and 8.

Staff employed by Metro operator Nexus are not involved, but the walk-outs will have an impact on Metro services between Pelaw and South Hylton.

Because this stretch of line is part of the national rail network, which is owned and managed by Network Rail, staff will not be available to operate signals.

And that means no Metro services will be running between Pelaw and South Hylton on either day.

Nexus is warning customers planning to travel on the affected dates that they will need to make alternative arrangements and is urging them to use its Journey Planner for information on bus options.

The organisation says it is not possible to provide replacement buses at short notice on strike days, but there will be ticket acceptance on the following buses:

No Metro trains will run on the Sunderland line over the next two Saturdays

*Stagecoach: X24,18/18A, 8, 10/11

*Go North East: 9, 56

*Gateshead Central Taxis: 558

The strikes will also have a knock-on effect to services between Pelaw and South Hylton on the Sundays following strike action because not all trains will not be in the right place first thing in the morning.

There will be no services between Pelaw and South Hylton until 7am on Sunday, October 2, and Sunday, October 9.