Warning to Metro users in South Tyneside as strike closes line
Metro passengers in South Tyneside have been warned services will be suspended due to strike action over the next two weekends.
Workers on the national rail network are staging one-day strikes over pay and jobs this Saturday and next, October 1 and 8.
Staff employed by Metro operator Nexus are not involved, but the walk-outs will have an impact on Metro services between Pelaw and South Hylton.
Because this stretch of line is part of the national rail network, which is owned and managed by Network Rail, staff will not be available to operate signals.
And that means no Metro services will be running between Pelaw and South Hylton on either day.
Nexus is warning customers planning to travel on the affected dates that they will need to make alternative arrangements and is urging them to use its Journey Planner for information on bus options.
Read More
The organisation says it is not possible to provide replacement buses at short notice on strike days, but there will be ticket acceptance on the following buses:
*Stagecoach: X24,18/18A, 8, 10/11
*Go North East: 9, 56
*Gateshead Central Taxis: 558
The strikes will also have a knock-on effect to services between Pelaw and South Hylton on the Sundays following strike action because not all trains will not be in the right place first thing in the morning.
There will be no services between Pelaw and South Hylton until 7am on Sunday, October 2, and Sunday, October 9.
Some early morning services elsewhere on the system will also not be able to operate as usual.