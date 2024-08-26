Tributes paid to ‘legendary’ South Tyneside DJ following his death, aged 72

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A DJ hailed as “legendary” for the joy he brought during the golden years of a popular South Tyneside pub has been fondly remembered following his death.

Duncan Foster, 72, claimed the nickname ‘Funky Dunky’ for his uplifting disc spinning at the former Waterfront pub at the Mill Dam, in South Shields.

In six years to 2006, Duncan, also known as ‘Mr Music’ to regulars, played up to five nights a week, helping the boozer draw in up to 600 customers each time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was known for playing top tunes entirely from the 1960s, bringing the feel-good factor to punters young and old and helping fill the dance floor.

But as well as his polished style of record playing, married Duncan, who lived in South Shields, was liked and respected for his friendly and polite nature.

Duncan Foster at the Waterfront pub. | Other 3rd Party

Harry Mallett, who owned the Waterfront with his late wife Belle, and daughter Donna, described Duncan as an irreplaceable “legend”.

Mr Mallett said: “They don’t make them like Duncan anymore. He could change people’s moods by the music he played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If anyone came in depressed or down, they would leave uplifted and in much better spirits, having listened to Duncan playing his songs.

“The pub had a collection of around 2,000 records and Duncan would play a varied selection, but whatever he spun, he would always create a happy mood.

“He didn’t just put the record on, he liked to talk a little about who the artist was and when the song was released, he brought a lot to being a DJ. He was truly fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Customers knew what to expect and they loved coming here to hear him. At one point, the pub was so popular we had 12 bar staff on at a time.

“As a person he was quiet, but he was always at home when he was DJing. He was friendly and very likeable, and he loved speaking to customers about music. He felt at home among the people there.

“We called him ‘Mr Music', he was a legend. So many DJs these days just stick the tracks on and don’t really get involved, but he was different.

“They really were golden years. He brought so much pleasure to people. Duncan will be sorely missed.”

Duncan, who was married to Eileen, died on Thursday, July 25. His funeral took place in South Shields on Thursday, August 22.