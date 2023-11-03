Unite accuses Go North East of ‘forgetting’ the communities that built the company

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Unite has claimed that Go North East has forgotten its roots and the communities that built its transport empire as strikes over pay and working conditions remain ongoing.

On Saturday, October 28, workers at Go North East started a 12-week strike after an agreement with the travel company could not be reached.

The strike action followed Go North East offering a pay deal that would have seen its drivers become the highest paid in the region.

Now Sharon Graham, the Unite general secretary, has accused the Go-Ahead group, the parent company of Go North East, of “forgetting” the communities that built it.

Unite has accused Go North East of “forgetting” the communities that built the company. Photo: Go North East.

She said: “The Go-Ahead group has plenty of money and doesn’t hesitate to pay its CEO a six figure salary but won’t stump up the cash for those who do the real work driving its buses.

“Go North East was built on the backs of workers on Tyneside and yet it has now forgotten the communities that helped build its transport empire.

“Unite will be fully supporting our members in their fight for fair pay.”

According to Unite, the drivers’ rate of pay at Go North East is £12.83 per hour yet the same workers at Go North East earn £15.53 per hour - equating to a loss of £105 per week or £5,475 per year.

Mark Sanderson, Unite regional officer, has placed the blame for the strike on Go North East and has claimed the company has the option to negoitate but is refusing to do so.

He commented: “This strike, is all of Go North East’s making.

“They could come back to the table with an offer that addresses the current low pay at Go North East, but its refusal to do so speaks volumes about the low esteem they hold the people of the North East in.”

Ben Maxfield, business director at Go North East, has previously expressed his dismay when workers rejected the record-breaking pay offer.

He stated: “We are baffled. Drivers wanted an above inflation deal, no changes to conditions and top-of-themarket rates.

“We responded to each and every one of those demands, which makes it hard to understand why the union would press ahead with 12-weeks of industrial action”.

“This has become a strike entirely of the union’s own making.

”Immediately after learning of the ballot outcome, we appealed to the union to reconsider and suspend the strike. Unfortunately, this was met with a flat refusal”.