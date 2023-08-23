The ‘Walk of HOPE’ event, set up by Angie Comerford, who is also co-founder of Hebburn Helps, sees people come together to remember loved ones and raise awareness about mental health struggles.

Angie lost her father, Brian Hannigan, to suicide in 2012 and has since then has worked tirelessly to help prevent others suffering such a terrible loss.

The 47-year-old from Hebburn has been running the walk for six years to help bring people together who have lost loved ones to suicide.

She said: "Sadly so many people suffer behind closed doors and this event is a lovely way to not only honour those we have lost but it gets us out walking and talking about mental health in general.

"This isn’t a sponsored event and is just my way of trying to raise awareness around the stigma of suicide and mental health."The event which is taking place Saturday, September 23, will see participants walk 11 miles from the Marsden Grotto to the Angel of the North carrying a banner with names of loved ones lost to suicide.

Walkers set off from Marsden Grotto around 5am and take around four hours to complete the route. Everyone who joins in will receive a little bag of hope keepsake to take home with them.