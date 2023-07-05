Officers detained the 60-year-old man, from Liverpool, at an address in Boldon just before 6am on Wednesday, July 5.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has confirmed that the man remains in police custody and is now being questioned over the alleged breaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Serious Crime Prevention Order came into force after his release from prison for drug trafficking offences.

A 60-year-old man was arrested in Boldon on suspicion of breaching a Serious Crime Prevention Order. Photo: National Crime Agency.

It is understood that the suspected breaches relate to the unauthorised use of mobile phones, vehicles, bank accounts and travel.

Following the man’s arrest, NCA officers carried out a search of the address in Boldon, as well as another address in the Royal Albert Dock area of Liverpool.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NCA has confirmed that a number of mobile devices, documents and a quantity of cash were seized as part of the investigation, which is being supported by the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) and Merseyside Police.

Alison Abbott, from the NCA’s Lifetime Management of Offenders Team, said: “These court orders are vital tools for preventing and deterring future offending.

Police carried out the arrest shortly before 6am on Wednesday, July 5. Photo: National Crime Agency.

“Once criminals come onto our radar, they never leave, and the NCA will take action over breaches.”