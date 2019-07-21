Heatwave warning as North East is set for a hot start to August
Summer weather has finally arrived just in time for the school holidays as the North East temperatures could hit 26°C by midweek.
The forecast is a good sign for those who are just beginning the summer holidays as the Met Office has predicted that the heavy rain will finally die down and be replaced by some scorching heat.
Britain is set for a possible heatwave with temperatures that could reach a whopping 34°C by Wednesday.
The weather in England could potentially reach the heatwave thresholds. Although it may not top the hottest day of the year so far, it will be close.
Temperatures are then forecast to increase daily across much of England as hot air is drawn up from France and Spain.
People won’t be as lucky in other parts of the UK though, with yellow warnings for heavy showers and thunderstorms in Scotland and Northern Ireland at the start of the week.
Anyone travelling to or from London and the surrounding areas are warned to bring water with them and be extra careful in the heat with temperatures that may be well into the 30’s.
It won't be as extreme in the North East areas but saying that, we could reach highs of 26°C.
On the coast, it will remain slightly cooler, but you should keep a bottle of water and sun cream handy.