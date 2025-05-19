After the driest spring in nearly 70 years everyone is no doubt looking forward to the second May Bank Holiday weekend and hoping the warm sunny conditions will continue.

Whether your planning on a family trip to the beach, firing up your barbecue, or want to enjoy a drink or a bite to eat al fresco style, the weather plays a pivotal role in planning your bank holiday weekend.

The Met Office has issued its bank holiday weekend forecast for South Shields. | National World

But will we be looking to continue to slap on the factor 30 or will we be reaching for our umbrellas and waterproofs?

The Met Office has published its early forecast for the bank holiday weekend weather and sadly, in true British style, the fine weather looks to be turning more unsettled for the public holiday and start of the school half-term break.

Check out the full bank holiday weekend forecast for South Shields.

Saturday is set to be a cloudy day with the chance of rain varying between 20% early in the morning and increasing to 40% by mid-afternoon. Despite the cloudy skies it will be a fairly warm day with temperatures rising to 19 degrees Celsius in light southerly winds.

Sunday is forecast to be a day of sunshine and variable amounts of cloud with the percentage chance of rain around 40% throughout the course of the day. It will be another fairly warm day with temperatures rising to 19 degrees Celsius in light south westerly winds.

Monday looks set to be a fairly similar day with some sunshine, variable amounts of cloud, but with the threat of rain never never too far away with a 30% to 40% chance throughout the day. Temperatures will rise to 17 degrees Celsius in light south westerly winds.

This is the current Met Office forecast at the time of writing and is obviously subject to change.