In pictures: We look back at the summer of 2022 when South Tyneside experienced record breaking summer temperatures

This time last year was once for the record books!
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 5th Jul 2023, 12:07 BST

This time last year South Tyneside and the rest of the North East was basking in record breaking temperatures during a July heatwave which saw the mercury rise to well over 30°C throughout the month.

May and June 2023 saw a rise in temperatures which we were all able to enjoy, but it will take a lot to beat the heat we experienced last summer. To remember the heat we are yet to see this year, we have taken a look back at those very warm days in July 2023.

We take a look at South Tyneside's record breaking temperatures last summer.

1. Sunbathing in Bents Park on what could be set to be one of the hottest days so far

We take a look at South Tyneside's record breaking temperatures last summer. Photo: Stu Norton

Families flocked to the beaches to make the most of the warm weather.

2. Hot sunny day at Sandhaven Beach as a heatwave sweeps the country.

Families flocked to the beaches to make the most of the warm weather. Photo: Stu Norton

Some needed to cool down in the sea to make up for the warm weather.

3. Hot sunny day at Sandhaven Beach as a heatwave sweeps the country.

Some needed to cool down in the sea to make up for the warm weather. Photo: Stu Norton

Others were able to enjoy the beach while staying in the shade.

4. Hot sunny day at Sandhaven Beach as a heatwave sweeps the country.

Others were able to enjoy the beach while staying in the shade. Photo: Stu Norton

