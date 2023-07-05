In pictures: We look back at the summer of 2022 when South Tyneside experienced record breaking summer temperatures
This time last year South Tyneside and the rest of the North East was basking in record breaking temperatures during a July heatwave which saw the mercury rise to well over 30°C throughout the month.
May and June 2023 saw a rise in temperatures which we were all able to enjoy, but it will take a lot to beat the heat we experienced last summer. To remember the heat we are yet to see this year, we have taken a look back at those very warm days in July 2023.