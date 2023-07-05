This time last year was once for the record books!

This time last year South Tyneside and the rest of the North East was basking in record breaking temperatures during a July heatwave which saw the mercury rise to well over 30°C throughout the month.

May and June 2023 saw a rise in temperatures which we were all able to enjoy, but it will take a lot to beat the heat we experienced last summer. To remember the heat we are yet to see this year, we have taken a look back at those very warm days in July 2023.

1 . Sunbathing in Bents Park on what could be set to be one of the hottest days so far We take a look at South Tyneside's record breaking temperatures last summer. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2 . Hot sunny day at Sandhaven Beach as a heatwave sweeps the country. Families flocked to the beaches to make the most of the warm weather. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3 . Hot sunny day at Sandhaven Beach as a heatwave sweeps the country. Some needed to cool down in the sea to make up for the warm weather. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4 . Hot sunny day at Sandhaven Beach as a heatwave sweeps the country. Others were able to enjoy the beach while staying in the shade. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales