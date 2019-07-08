North East braced for heavy rain as Met Office issues yellow warning for thunderstorms
Families across the North East are being warned to prepare for heavy rainfall, travel disruption and a chance of flooding as thunderstorms head for the region.
Met Officers forecasters have issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms, covering much of the North East, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
The warning will come into force at 12pm on Thursday, July 11 and run until 9pm that night.
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could become flooded, the warning states, with chances of delays and disruption to travel.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Met Office forecasters added: “Whilst many areas will miss the heaviest rain, where heavy showers and thunderstorms do develop they will be slow-moving bringing the potential for 20-30 mm of rain in an hour and 40-50 mm in 2-3 hours.
“Showers and thunderstorms will gradually die out during Thursday evening.”
Temperatures are still set to remain mild across the region, between 15°C and 19°C as the rain hits.