North East weather: Met Office predicting sunny week for region

The last week has seen it all in terms of weather, from the high winds and heavy rain which saw weather warnings take place in other parts of the UK to the warmest weekend of the year so far, but what can the North East expect to see over the next seven days?

What is the Met Office weather forecast for the next week?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conditions seen over the dry weekend are set to continue into Monday, April 17. Sunday’s highs of 14°C are, however, not expected to run through the coming week.

Monday will start with a dry but cloudy morning with overnight temperatures only expected to fall to overnight lows of 9°C, which will rise to 12°C as the cloudy conditions clear in the early hours of the afternoon.

Tuesday morning will be cooler than the previous day with temperatures falling to 6°C overnight before cloud returns. These will clear once again by 10am with a sunny afternoon and evening expected, although the mercury will only reach around 10°C.

Similar conditions are expected by the Met Office on Wednesday with clouds clearing throughout the morning and highs of 10°C while clear skies and similar temperatures are being predicted for Thursday, April 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad