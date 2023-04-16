North East weather: Met Office predicting sunny week for region
If there was any doubt in the previous couple of weeks, Spring is definitely here!
The last week has seen it all in terms of weather, from the high winds and heavy rain which saw weather warnings take place in other parts of the UK to the warmest weekend of the year so far, but what can the North East expect to see over the next seven days?
What is the Met Office weather forecast for the next week?
The conditions seen over the dry weekend are set to continue into Monday, April 17. Sunday’s highs of 14°C are, however, not expected to run through the coming week.
Monday will start with a dry but cloudy morning with overnight temperatures only expected to fall to overnight lows of 9°C, which will rise to 12°C as the cloudy conditions clear in the early hours of the afternoon.
Tuesday morning will be cooler than the previous day with temperatures falling to 6°C overnight before cloud returns. These will clear once again by 10am with a sunny afternoon and evening expected, although the mercury will only reach around 10°C.
Similar conditions are expected by the Met Office on Wednesday with clouds clearing throughout the morning and highs of 10°C while clear skies and similar temperatures are being predicted for Thursday, April 20.
Next weekend will kick off with sunny, clear skies again with overnight lows of 7°C rising to around 11°C into the afternoon with Saturday, April 22 seeing more cloudy conditions although temperatures are expected to remain similar to those seen throughout the working week.