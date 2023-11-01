An aerial shot of South Shields covered in snow and ice.

Winter is nearly here and, although we are yet to see snowfall across South Tyneside, there is still plenty of cold weather yet to come and the Met Office has predicted parts of the North East could see snowfall before the end of the year.

As part of their medium-to-long-range forecast for South Tyneside, the weather service suggest there could be snow and ice to contend with throughout December.

When is the Met Office predicting snowfall in South Tyneside?

The prediction comes from the Met Office’s long-range weather forecast for the North East which describes expected weather patterns from Wednesday, November 15 to Wednesday, November 29.

Following a period of dry but chilly conditions throughout the majority of the second half of November, although wintry conditions may hit the North East later in the month.

Towards the end of November more damp conditions, combined with the colder weather may lead to wintry showers.

The Met Office’s long term forecast for the North East claims: “Temperatures will be around normal for the time of year, but in any drier interludes, particularly if the wind comes from a more easterly direction, temperatures could take a dip with some frost by night.

“Some of the precipitation is likely to turn increasingly wintry, mainly on high ground in the north.”