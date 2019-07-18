South Tyneside is predicted another sunny day on Thursday, July 18
We’ve seen a good start to the week for weather and have managed to avoid the majority of the predicted rain throughout. More sun is predicted to follow but it won’t last for the weekend.
What will the weather be in the morning?
South Tyneside will see the day start off dry and largely sunny at first. While it may be a fairly breezy day, it will still feel warm in areas, particularly in the predicted spells of sun. Maximum temperature 21 °C.
There is bad news for hay fever sufferers as pollen levels are at a high level for the day.
Will tonight be any different?
Wind will ease this evening after some overcast leading to a dry and largely clear night. Mist is a possibility or some shallow fog patches in the early hours. Minimum temperature 14 °C.
Will Friday, July 19 see more sun?
The Met Office predicts the weather turning increasingly cloudy and breezy on Friday, July 19. Rain is set to arrive in the afternoon and remain heavy at times. Heavy and possibly thundery showers will appear particularly at around 3pm. Maximum temperature 20 °C.
Will there be more sun and less rain for the weekend?
Sadly, it seems not. While it may be a warmer period and bright and dry initially on Saturday, July 20, some heavy and thundery showers may arrive later. Sunday, July 21 appears to be a mild day but you may need an umbrella for the remainder of the week.