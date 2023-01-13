But the borough might not totally escape the renewed wintry conditions, with temperatures predicted to plummet in the coming days.

According to the Met Office, the mercury will plunge to 0°C overnight on Sunday (January 15), with conditions feeling colder to anyone out and about.

The chill is expected to last throughout Monday (January 16), with thermometer readings peaking at just 3°C, before falling back to -1°C.

Forecasters have predicted another cold snap for South Tyneside.

An improved forecast is in place for Tuesday (January 17), when temperatures will hover slightly above freezing for much of the day, before dropping again overnight, when it is expected to feel more like -5°C.

And the uptick in conditions will continue from Wednesday, when the mercury is expected to peak at about 4°C.