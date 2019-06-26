South Tyneside weather: What’s the weather going to be like on Wednesday June 26
Overcast should change to sun by lunchtime.
What will the weather be like in South Tyneside today?
Cloud will start the day but it will slowly brighten up with sun through the afternoon. Expect more cloud on the coast with some breeze. Maximum temperature 13 °C.
What will it be like this evening?
It will be dry overnight with clear spells, but patchy low cloud will appear on the coast and become chilly. Minimum temperature 9 °C.
What will tomorrow bring?
Tomorrow should be dry with occasional cloud. Good sunny spells are likely to appear later but it will be cool and cloudy on the coast. The weather will be warmer than today with a maximum temperature of 16 °C.