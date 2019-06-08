Storm Miguel: Clean-up work underway in Boldon as heavy rain pounds the region

Hungry customers heading for a bite to eat at Nando’s in Boldon are being advised to park at the rear of the restaurant due to flooding.

Storm Miguel has hit the North East overnight, battering the region with heavy rain and strong winds.

The North East has been pelted by heavy rain.

A number of events across the region, including the first day of Seaham Food Festival and Durham Regatta, have fallen victim to the rain.

Posting on social media, Nando’s Boldon shared a video of surface water in the car park, along with a warning.

The message said: “To all our lovely customers please be careful on arrival as the car park is a little bit wet.

“May be worth parking at the rear of the restaurant. Also don’t worry about the duck his quack is worse than his peck!”

Work underway at Boldon Entertainment Centre to clear water.

They added that the business was open as normal.