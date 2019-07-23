Thunder expected during a muggy night: Weather forecasters expect it to stay warm in South Tyneside as the downpour arrives
A weather warning continues to predict thunderstorms across the UK, with the North East set to get its share of the rain.
The Met Office’s forecast says the region should expect some thundery rain overnight, followed by very warm and humid weather during tomorrow, Wednesday, July 24.
It has already issued a weather warning which will cover tonight and early into tomorrow, which states there could be some power cuts and travel delays.
It says there is a small chance of damage to property from lightning strikes, hail or strong winds, as well as issues with driving conditions, which could be affected by spray, standing water, hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
During this evening, it expects it will be a mostly dry evening followed by a warm and muggy night.
However increasing cloud will bring some outbreaks of thundery rain by midnight, but these should mostly clear away to the North East by the morning.
The minimum temperature is expected to be 19 °C.
As Wednesday begins, any early rain will soon clear, and there will perhaps be some drizzle on the hills at first.
Otherwise it will be generally sunny and feeling very warm and humid by afternoon, although the sunshine will turn hazy later.
With another hot day on the way, the maximum temperature is likely to hit 28 °C.