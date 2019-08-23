Your weather for Friday, August 23, as Sunderland prepares for bank holiday weekend sizzler
So will South Shields share in the sunshine which is widely predicted to return to our shores this bank holiday weekend?
By Gavin Ledwith
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 06:39
While temperatures may not reach the 30 degrees Celsius forecast for the south, the town is still expected to enjoy an extended period of hot weather.
Friday sees temperatures reach 23 degrees Celsius from 1pm with similar highs likely throughout Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The Met Office also predicts 21 degrees Celsius sunshine next Tuesday.
Phew. We'll be praying for rain by then.