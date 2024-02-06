Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To mark Children's Mental Health Week taking place this week yoga, holistic arts therapy and crafts will be among the activities offered at Horsley Hill Family Hub which is working in partnership with Seaview Primary School and Bamburgh School to deliver the sessions.

A number of wellness providers will be at the Hub between 3.30pm and 5pm on Wednesday 7 February. Young people, parents and carers are encouraged to drop in to find out more about the services available to support children and parents/carers' mental health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The theme of this year's Children's Mental Health Week is Your Voice Matters.

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children and Families' Social Care, said: "We want all our young people to feel empowered to express themselves and feel that they are being heard.

"It is only by working together that we can create positive change and improve the mental health and wellbeing of our young people.

"There are a number of services that can help so I would encourage everyone to come along to the event and find out more."

Family hubs provide access to a broad range of universal, targeted and specialist services offering high quality information and advice to provide the right support at the right time for families.

The hubs offer better integrated service for families, young people and children from conception up to the age of 19 or 25 for those with additional needs. The support on offer includes early language and home learning, infant feeding support and parent-child relationships as well as advice on mental health.

To find out more about family hubs, visit https://southtynesidefamilyhubs.co.uk/

