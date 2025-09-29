The Food Hub

South Tyneside-based charity Hospitality & Hope has opened a new community “Food Hub” at Horsley Hill Square, offering local residents access to low-cost, nutritious meals and free cooking workshops.

The hub officially opened on Thursday, 18 September and is designed as a dedicated space for “all things food.” It will host a variety of cooking courses and demonstrations, aiming to improve food skills and confidence in a relaxed, inclusive setting.

Workshops are targeted at adults, families, and men-only groups, with a focus on teaching people how to prepare healthy, low-cost meals from scratch. In addition to the workshops, the hub also provides access to home-style ready meals starting at £2, and “Meal in a Bag” kits—with ingredients and a recipe included—for £3.

All ingredients and tuition for the cooking sessions are provided free of charge. Residents living within a 1.5-mile radius of the hub—regardless of employment status—can access the services by becoming a member, which simply requires proof of address, such as a utility bill.

Members can also use the adjoining Community Shop, which sells fresh, frozen, dried and tinned food at cost price to help stretch household food budgets. Peter Maloney, CEO of Hospitality & Hope, said the new facility builds on the charity’s existing work in the borough.

“Our new Food Hub is a fantastic addition to our range of services within the Borough, complementing our already existing Community Shop and Wellbeing Activities Hub at Horsley Hill,” he said. “Our Food Hub will further enable us to deliver on two of our three priority goals: tackling food insecurity and improving community wellbeing

“Food waste reduction and the promotion and support of a good food movement and economy are also some of the other outcomes that will be achieved—integral to the delivery of South Tyneside’s Sustainable Food Action Plan.”

Maloney added that he was pleased the charity had been chosen to receive funding through the borough-wide Community Regeneration Partnership: “My heartfelt thanks to South Tyneside Council for their support in enabling this.”

The Food Hub is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm, with plans to expand opening hours to Saturdays in the near future. Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, described the project as a significant step forward in addressing local food-related challenges.

“We are proud to support Hospitality & Hope in the development of their new Food Hub, a vital addition to the services available to our residents,” she said. “Through funding secured via the transformative £20m Community Regeneration Partnership, this initiative reflects our commitment to tackling poverty and promoting sustainable food practices across the Borough.

“The Food Hub will empower local people with the skills and confidence to make healthier food choices, while also strengthening our local food economy and reducing waste. It’s a fantastic example of how collaborative working can deliver real, lasting benefits for our communities.”