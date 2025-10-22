We’re searching for a Blue Plaque site for a Jarrow female football star

The proposers of a new Blue Plaque in South Tyneside are searching for a site.

Those looking to honour Mary Lyons with a Blue Plaque are appealing for help to find a suitable place for it to be installed.

Mary, who was born in Jarrow on October 2, 1902, made her debut for Jarrow Palmers in early 1918 at the age of 15 and she soon caught the attention of fans, newspaper sporting columns and football officials.

She also appeared for Blyth Spartans in the final of the Munitionettes cup in May 1918, where she scored in the 5-0 victory in front of 22,000 people against Bolckow Vaughan, of Middlesbrough.

It wasn’t long after that Mary became the youngest-ever England footballer and goalscorer when she netted in front of 20,000 people on her debut against Scotland at St James’ Park.

Mary Lyons (centre-front) around the age of 17. | Wor Bella

A year later, in May 1919, Mary captained the Jarrow Palmers to victory in the Munitionettes Cup when her side beat Hartlepool’s John Brown Engineers 1-0.

The feat meant that Mary and “Wor” Bella Reay, of Blyth Spartans, are the only two players who won winners’ medals in both Munitionette cup finals.

Mary sadly died a forgotten hero, having passed away at Jarrow’s Primrose Hill Hospital in 1979, aged 76.

Since then, Jane and the Friends of Jarrow Cemetery have been working with South Tyneside Council to get Mary a Blue Plaque but the stipulation is that it must be placed on a site that has resonance with Mary’s life - with permission also needing to be granted by the owner of the building.

Jane commented: “We know she worked in Palmers Shipyard in the First World War and was the youngest of eight siblings.

“Born in Queen’s Road, Jarrow, Mary later lived at Ferry Street in the town. Sadly, both houses have been knocked down.

“Hopefully someone - a family member, perhaps - can tell us a bit more about Mary’s life in Jarrow, especially which school or church she attended.

“By the age of 16, Mary had won two cup finals, scored in one, captained her team in the other - only two finals were ever played - and became the youngest-ever England player and goalscorer.

“And by 18 she was the star of England. Mary thoroughly deserves a blue plaque to mark her achievements.

“The England lionesses of today stand on the shoulders of the heroic WW1 female footballers like Mary and Bella Reay from more than 100 years ago.”

If anyone has information that can help the proposers, then please contact Jane via: https://www.worbella.co.uk/.