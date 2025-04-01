Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A forgotten hero from Jarrow is finally set to get the recognition she deserves for her footballing prowess - 46 years after her death.

Mary Lyons was a women's football superstar during the First World War years.

Youngest ever England footballer

She became the youngest-ever England footballer and goal scorer when she netted in front of 20,000 people on her debut against Scotland at St James' Park, Newcastle, in 1918, aged 15.

Mary Lyons (centre-front) around the age of 17. | Wor Bella

The record still stands today but Mary’s achievements have been written out of history - until now.

Mary died in Primrose Hill hospital, Jarrow, in 1979, aged 76, and was laid to rest in an unmarked grave with three others.

Her final resting place was found last year

They put a 3ft wooden cross on her grave and then began a wonderful campaign to get Mary a permanent headstone.

Mary Lyons' grave at Jarrow Cemetery. A permanent marble headstone is being planned to truly honour the superstar. | Evie Lake

Jarrow amateur historian Stewart Hill, 73, and Tricia Vickers, 67, are members of the Friends and led the way.

Stewart said: "Mary was the youngest of eight siblings and she worked in Jarrow shipyard during the First World War. She was a tremendous footballer by all accounts."

Playing for England in front of 10,000 people

Mary started playing forJarrow Palmers when she was only 15 before moving to the mighty Blyth Spartans for the Munitionettes' Cup final against Bolckow Vaughan of Middlesbrough.

She scored in the 5-0 victory at Ayresome Park, in front of 22,000 spectators and was crowned "Player of the Match".

In 1919, Mary captained Jarrow Palmers to win the Munitionettes' cup at St James' Park, in front of 9,000 peopl.

And in March 1921, Mary played for England women against Ireland at Windsor Park, Belfast, in front of 10,000 spectators. She scored two in a 3-2 victory for the English visitors.

A star by the time she was 18

Mary features prominently in the play Wor Bella by South Tyneside-based playwright Ed Waugh and due to the success of that play in the North East in 2022 and its hugely successful re-run in London and Newcastle Theatre Royal last year, the battle to get her a headstone began.

The portrayal of Mary Lyons in the hit play Wor Bella by South Tyneside-based playwright Ed Waugh. | other 3rd party

‘Diminutive" Mary played at inside left, and was renowned for her clever runs.

Also in the England team that day was her fellow Jarrow Palmers' player - goalkeeper Meggie Scott who is also buried in Jarrow Cemetery with a headstone.

Stewart said Mary was ‘the star of England’ by the time she was 18.

“What a brilliant achievement! Imagine what she would be like today, given the modern game and opportunities.” Stuart added.

‘An inspiration to young women everywhere’

Tricia said a ‘beautiful marble headstone’ had been donated by George Le-Blond of Abbey Memorials in Jarrow.

She also praised genealogist Sam Nicol who trawled through hundreds of newspaper articles for information."

Tricia continued: "Mary and the WW1 women footballers should be an inspiration to young women everywhere.”

The unveiling of the headstone will take place at Jarrow Cemetery on Sunday, April 27, at 11.30am (assemble from 11.20am) and everyone is welcome to attend.

Christine Knox (left) being presented in 2024 with her red England Legacy Cap by Lioness Lauren Hemp. | other 3rd party

A brass band will lead the procession to the grave and ex-England Lionesses Christine Knox and Aran Embleton will perform the unveiling ceremony.

Aran said: "Players like Christine and I, and the current Lionesses, stand on the shoulders of these brilliant working class women from more than 100 years ago.”

Following the unveiling at Jarrow Cemetery, there will be refreshments and a celebration of Mary's footballing achievements at the Iona Club, Hebburn.

Due to start at noon, speakers at the event will be Wor Bella co-producer Jane Harker, Aran and Christine and Wor Bella actress Catherine Dryden. The event is public and entry is free.