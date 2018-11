Christmas is coming, and the countdown will officially begin in Jarrow with the annual lights switch-on ceremony.

The event takes place on Friday November 23 at Jarrow Town Hall from 4pm to 5pm.

The evening will include festive music from the town's schools and street entertainment, compered by Ray Spencer.

