Willows Cat Adoption Centre: Rescue a cat in South Shields

If you’re looking for a new addition to your family in the form of an adorable pet, there are places in South Shields where you can rehome a rescued animal.

Rescuing a pet and providing them with a forever home is a wonderful way to not only gain a new furry family member but also to transform the animals life.

Willows Cat Adoption Centre , located on Wantage Street near the West Park in South Shields is a dedicated cattery that looks after strays and abandoned cats, and helps them find their forever homes.

The South Shields-based adoption centre displays the cats currently looking for homes on their Facebook page, providing information on the cats specific needs and owner requirements. They also provide details about the cat, such as their name, age and breed.

The small cattery ensures that the cats are de-flead, wormed and neutered prior to re-homing. Although Willows primarily look to find prospective adopters for the cats currently being cared for, there is also an option to foster a cat until a permanent home is available - especially pregnant cats, who need a safe and comfortable space during their pregnancy.

To view the cats up for adoption, prospective owners must make an appointment. If successful in adoption, Willows are happy to provide essential items for the cat on loan, such as a cage, carriers and litter trays.

Adoption fees apply, and start from £80 depending on the cat being adopted. All prospective pet-owners are subject to an application process to ensure the pet goes to the right home and family to suit their needs.

Willows Cat Adoption Centre