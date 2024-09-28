Woman left victim injured and in fear after South Shields street attack over partner fall out
Abigail George knocked her victim's glasses off with the blow and left her needing hospital treatment for her injuries and in fear.
The violence happened in South Shields in November 2022, after a fall out between the women’s partners.
Prosecutor Rachel Kelly told Newcastle Crown Court the attack happened outside the victim's home, where George and her boyfriend had been walking past.
After some words were exchanged, George pushed the woman into a corner and Miss Kelly said: "She began shouting and spitting in her face.
"The defendant punched her with such force it caused her glasses to fall off. Her glasses fell off her face and caused her to fall to the ground."
The court heard when police arrived George was on top of the victim, had to be separated from her and was still being aggressive.
The victim said in an impact statement she was left "aching all over" and her glasses were broken.
George, 38, of Westheath Avenue, Sunderland, admitted assault.
Penny Hall, defending, said George has been the victim of violence herself and is "sorry for her actions" that day.
George denies spitting at the victim during the violence.
The court heard since the attack, almost two years ago, George has served a prison sentence for burglary and taking drugs into prison.
Judge Carolyn Scott sentenced her to a community order for 18 months with 180 hours unpaid work, a two month curfew and a five-year restraining order.