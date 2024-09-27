Man accused of 'irreplaceable' South Shields Museum theft appears in court

The valuable exhibits stolen from the South Shields Museum and Art Gallery. | Northumbria Police

A man alleged to have stolen “irreplaceable” items from South Shields Museum and Art Gallery has appeared in court.

Jonathon Coombe, 45, of Beach Road, South Shields, is accused of pinching four pieces from the Ocean Road site on Tuesday, August 27.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded not guilty to a charge of theft and was bailed on condition he does not return to the centre.

The court heard the items were a gold watch with chain, a gold football medal, a Coronation Hospital Fund medal and British Electric Traction Company cap badge.

Museum bosses have described the articles as being of “great significance” and “irreplaceable”.

Police previously said the items were taken when a Perspex display cabinet was broken into.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Coombe his trial could take place at a magistrates’ court or at a crown court.

He elected to be tried by a jury, and he will appear at Newcastle Crown Court for a first hearing on Friday, October 25.

It was not revealed in court if the items had been found.