Youngsters deliver electrifying performance at South Shields arts venue

Youngsters from primary schools across South Tyneside showcased their musical talents in a series of “electrifying” performances.

More than 2,000 parents and family members packed out the Customs House to see the children perform during the annual South Tyneside Primary Schools Music Festival.

The event, led by former headteacher at St Oswald’s Primary School, Mike Falcus, has been highlighting the singing and performance abilities of the borough’s youngsters for more than 40 years.

A total of 1,100 pupils from 25 schools, aged from five to 11-years-old, took part in this week’s event which ran two performances a day.

The shows featured performances by both junior and infant pupils.

Each school performed an individual set made up of songs they’d chosen based on this year’s theme, The Egyptians and Fairy Tales.

Junior school pupils also joined up across schools to perform the musical Granny Anna Jones and the Egyptian Adventure, while infant school pupils performed Sleeping Beauty.

Both plays were written and composed, especially for the event, by musical director Andrew Richardson and musician and dramatist Anthony Roberts.

Mr Falcus said: “All the shows were absolutely fantastic - it was such a huge success.

“For every performance the children were performing to a full house.

“Both shows were full of fantastic songs - with actions - funny and suspenseful dialogue, wonderful dance and great costumes and lighting and were so entertaining.

“The South Tyneside Primary Schools Music Festival has been around for more than 40 years now and each year it just gets bigger and better.

“It leaves youngsters with some fantastic memories.”

The festival started with only a handful of schools taking part with performance taking place in school halls.

For the past 20 years it has been held at the Customs House and has grown year on year.

This year, 25 out of 43 primary schools in South Tyneside took part in the event.

Mr Falcus added: “This is by far the biggest festival we have done, in terms of the schools taking part and the number of children taking part.

“Three years ago we had to increase the performances to six, so all the children were able to take part. It’s great to see the faces of the children light up when they are performing - it’s electrifying.”

Schools who would like to take part in next year’s festival can contact Mr Falcus on 07534 251 832 or email mfalcus@yahoo.co.uk for information.

