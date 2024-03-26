Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jump Start Jonny aka Jonny Stewart is a fitness instructor on a mission to get children fit. And his fun workouts and chill-out videos are loved by more than 250,000 Jumpsters in schools and homes across the globe.

He loves exercise, particularly because it helps him burn his excess energy and control his Tourette Syndrome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both pupils and staff of St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School were “very excited” to meet the star behind the exercise videos they interact with daily in school and decorated the hall and classrooms with homemade posters and some children even came into school wearing homemade JSJ T-shirts.

Jump Start Jonny led the Jarrow school, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, in three high-energy workouts in the hall with all the pupils. He also had a tour of the classrooms to meet the children, sign autographs and pose for photos.

The energetic fitness star has definitely made a lasting impression on the children with many saying they want to be just like JSJ when they grow up.

Jump Start Jonny aka Jonny Stewart

Rose Francis, nine, a Year 4 pupil, said: “It was fun, exciting, interesting and amazing. The best bit was when Jump Start Jonny was dancing with our teachers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Year 4 pupil Isla McKinney, nine, said: “I learned that you can do exercise and it can be great fun. We were very, very hot!”

Likewise, the school made a lasting impression on Jonny too as he wrote in their guest book: “St Joseph’s, you’ve been the most Whoooptastic school I’ve ever visited. Thank you for the life-changing experience!”

Headteacher Paul Craig said: “I have to say that it was one of the best days we have ever had at St Joseph’s.